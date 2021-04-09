After a lengthy and passionate debate, the Senate has voted 25-10 in favor of HB 135aa, the Senate-amended, House-passed emergency powers bill. Because the bill originated in the House but was amended in the Senate, it still needs to return to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments. The Senate then adjourned until 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
I’ll update this post shortly with more from the debate. Meanwhile, in the House, a tense debate is under way over plans for interim committees to review federal ARPA funds, with some House Republicans objecting to the proposal from Speaker Scott Bedke, and questioning whether a small group will make decisions on the spending.
"There will be no spending of money until this body decides that," Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, told the House in response to repeated questions. House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said the idea is to get more lawmakers involved in the process, not fewer.