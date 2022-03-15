The Idaho Senate had a long floor session this afternoon, during which it voted 24-11 in favor of SB 1381, the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” and 27-7 in favor of HB 521, legislation on abortion billed as simply deleting outdated language but that opponents said is likely unconstitutional and deletes the longstanding portions of Idaho law that comply with the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. Both votes came after much debate and emotion.
SB 1381 puts a one-year ban on all business or employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Idaho, with criminal penalties for violations. Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, the bill’s sponsor, said, “I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder on a piece of legislation.” He said he tried to “thread the needle” between the rights of employees and employers.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Boise, said, “I can’t in good conscience criminalize employers in an already difficult economic time. I vote no.”
Winder said, “This is not a change in long-term policy. This is just a one-year pause.” The bill now moves to the House side.
HB 521 drew strong objections from Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who said, “It’s more than just outdated language. It is the heart and the value of a belief that I hold and the majority of people who voted for me hold.”
Wintrow said the bill is part of a push in the Legislature to codify a religious belief that human life begins at conception, and therefore all abortion should be banned. “While the majority of the folks in this room may agree with that value, I don’t, and the majority of the people that I represent do not,” she said. “The decision about when and whether to have a child, including whether to have an abortion, is up to the patient and the doctor.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, objected to Wintrow’s debate, and the Senate went at ease for a lengthy pause. When it returned, Wintrow continued. “This is a really sad day for me,” she said. “While I know this bill is going to pass, this is more than just a piece of paper. … This represents the heart of what women have fought for forever, and that is the autonomy of their own bodily decisions.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, cited an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion concluding that a court likely would find that a section of the bill violates a current 9th Circuit ruling. Nevertheless, the bill passed and now heads to the governor’s desk.
The Senate adjourned for the day at 5:30 p.m.; it’ll be back at 9:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the House adjourned a couple of hours earlier, after passing SCR 118 on the teaching of history on a 54-10 vote, and will be back Wednesday at 10 a.m.