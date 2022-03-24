After an hour-long debate Thursday in the waning days of this year’s legislative session, the Senate passed controversial legislation pairing small increases in salaries for Idaho judges with changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process in the state.
The 26-9 vote sends the House-passed bill to the governor’s desk. But House Speaker Scott Bedke, during a Legislative Council meeting less than an hour after the vote, raised the possibility of forming a legislative committee to study the issue, should the bill, HB 782, be vetoed by Gov. Brad Little. “That was a somewhat controversial vote; there won’t be votes to override,” he said.
HB 782 passed the House last Friday on a 44-24 vote, short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, was among senators debating against the bill Thursday. "Let's put some thought into this," she urged the Senate. "Last year it was the executive branch that we were looking at and trying to change some of the powers of the executive branch, and now we're looking at the judiciary. Good senators, think about this. Give this some thought. ... We need to have the branch that's being considered in this legislation have an opportunity for more input."
In other major developments amid the final scramble of the legislative session Thursday, the House killed the budget for the Idaho Commission on Libraries amid concerns about “pornography;” the Senate unanimously passed an amended version of a House bill to change public defense funding and provide some property tax relief, sending it back to the House; the House passed the final piece of the public school budget without debate, including increased literacy funds sought by the governor that could be used for optional full-day kindergarten; and Little issued his second veto of the session.