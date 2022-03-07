The Idaho Senate today voted 28-6 in favor of legislation requiring that each year’s legislative session adjourn sine die by the last Friday in March, except in cases of declared statewide emergency, waiting to act on a gubernatorial veto, or when the requirement is overridden by passage of a concurrent resolution.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, the bill’s sponsor, said, “My hope, if it would pass, (is) that we would work diligently and sine die consistently before that date. It provides an expectation for our citizen legislators and for our citizens.”
“In the event that we don’t consistently do that, at the very least it would leave us cause for pause to reflect, and to remind ourselves that we are a part-time, citizen Legislature,” he said.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, an attorney, said, “If it were being done as a constitutional amendment, I could support it.” Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, agreed; both voted against the bill.
Last year, the Senate adjourned sine die, which means “without a day” in Latin and indicates the session is over for the year, in May, but the House only recessed, allowing it to reconvene the session in November. The result was, by far, the longest legislative session in Idaho history.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “This is an interesting dilemma we found ourselves in last year. This bill is an effort to try and deal with some of that.” He thanked Guthrie for his “continued diligence” on the issue; Guthrie proposed a version of the bill last year as well.
To become law, SB 1239a would now have to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor’s signature.
The Senate passed a half-dozen bills this morning, including SB 1353, to ensure that an essential caregiver or relative can visit a resident in a health care facility, which passed unanimously; and SB 1285a, a state pre-emption bill forbidding local regulations or taxes on the sale or marketing of tobacco or vaping products, which passed 25-10; the Senate has now recessed until 4 p.m.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.