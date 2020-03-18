HB 538, to regulate electronic cigarettes and vaping products in Idaho the same way tobacco is regulated, has passed the Senate on a 27-6 vote and now heads to the governor’s desk. “This is about parity, no more, no less,” said Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. “Forty-eight percent of Idaho high school students have tried these products,” while only 8.2% are using traditional tobacco products.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said “We have some many children taking up vaping that it’s just about an epidemic. … We have not done a good job of getting the information out there, letting them know that this is dangerous and addictive. This is a good start.”
The six “no” votes came from Sens. Bayer, Crabtree, Lent, Rice, Vick and Den Hartog. Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said she reluctantly voted against the bill because it didn’t include “pre-emption,” overriding all local regulations. Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, explaining her vote, said, “I feel very strongly that we need to do some control on the vaping, because it is out of control for our teenagers.”
The bill had earlier narrowly passed the House, after Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, owner of a vape shop, debated strenuously against it, maintaining that vaping helps people quit smoking and shouldn’t be regulated.