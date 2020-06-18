On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Senate voted 73-25 to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a vote with major implications for Idaho public lands, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The Great American Outdoors Act, which would redirect more offshore oil and gas lease profits to the conservation fund and allow up to $9.5 billion in other non-taxpayer funds to address repairs in national parks and on other public lands.
Idaho’s two Republican senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, voted “nay;” 2nd District Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson is a House co-sponsor of the bill, which has the backing of President Donald Trump.
Crapo, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, said he’s “long supported responsible conservation programs at the federal level,” and he voted last year to permanently authorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which “has produced a number of environmental success stories.”
“However,” he continued, “each case should be weighed on its own merits, and the Great American Outdoors Act … makes the funding mandatory, which removes Congress’ oversight ability to determine how much money goes to this program each year.
