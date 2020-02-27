The Senate has voted 28-7 in favor of SB 1350, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge’s bill to require future voter initiatives to include a fiscal impact statement, to be developed by the state Division of Financial Management, and a suggested funding source. “Idaho is a balanced budget state, and we must work within the means supported by its taxpayers,” Lodge told the Senate. “The purpose of this legislation is to increase the information available to voters about statewide citizen initiatives.”
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, raised questions about the bill, saying, “It is pretty confusing as to who is supposed to do what within which time ... and at the end it will be totally disregarded.” Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, questioned why the petitioners themselves wouldn’t be able to write their own fiscal statement, as lawmakers do.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said as for the time periods, “We’re not changing anything.” He said, “I think this is just a common-sense approach at this.”
"This is not a major obstacle for anyone," said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. "All we're trying to do is provide them with information."
The bill now moves to the House side. To become law, it still would need approval from a House committee, passage in the full House, and the governor’s signature.