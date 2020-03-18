The Senate has voted 27-6 in favor of HB 601, the bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma creating new public records exemptions for legislators and public officials. Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, “I stand in support of this bill, because I do take the position very, very adamantly that support of this bill is not in any way support of a concept against sunshine and public access to information.” He noted that there already is a “litany” of public records exemptions on the books, “because some information should not be disclosed.”
“I also believe, and it may sound crazy, but legislators have privacy too,” Anthon told the Senate. “And I think this bill recognizes that some of the things that we do, in our work product and the way that we communicate with one another, and the importance of that process, are protected as well. So I’m going to be supporting this bill.”
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, spoke against the bill. “I have a concern about this bill closing off important information that does involve public business,” she said. “This seems to limit that transparency. And in very strange times, the gentleman on the 2nd floor said, the government should do all it can to make sure that we do what we can to make sure that the public understands with clarity what it is that we do in the building.”
Stennett said she also was concerned that the bill would exempt draft redistricting plans from public access. Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said a new exemption for legislative research requests wouldn’t apply to the redistricting commission. “It does broaden the scope there,” he said of that exemption. But a separate section in the bill makes reference to redistricting plans in its title, and the effect of that is unclear.
The House-passed bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.