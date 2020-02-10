The Senate has voted unanimously to pass SCR 126, a concurrent resolution in which the Legislature is joining the executive and judicial branches in establishing a new Idaho Behavioral Health Council to develop a statewide strategic plan, returning its recommendations to the Legislature by Oct. 31. The new 13-member council would have representation from all three branches of state government, and would work to creating a better-coordinated system in the state for behavioral health care, without spending more money.
“The people behind this resolution are on a mission to get this done effectively to pull together all of the people necessary to have this happen quickly,” Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, the resolution’s Senate sponsor, told the Senate. “We’re spending a tremendous amount of money already in these systems. … It just needs to be coordinated in a more effective way.”
Along with the legislative resolution, the council is backed by an executive order from the governor and a judicial proclamation from the Idaho Supreme Court; Chief Justice Roger Burdick highlighted in in his annual State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature this year. SCR 126 now moves to the House side. Souza said the effort “could make a big difference for Idaho.”