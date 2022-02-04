The Idaho Senate has voted unanimously, 34-0, in favor of SB 1249, Sen. Regina Bayer’s bill to soften the blow of last year’s HB 389 on needy seniors now set to lose their “circuit breaker” property tax reduction this year because of the rising value of their homes. “The value of their homes has gone up through no fault of their own,” Bayer told the Senate. “These people need the assistance that has been offered to them so that they can stay in their homes.”
Bayer’s bill replaces the new limit that HB 389 put on applicants for the circuit breaker program of a maximum of 125% of the median home value in their county with a higher limit of 200%.
“That is all that this bill does,” she told the Senate, calling it “possibly the simplest bill you’ll see this year.” Bayer also read from multiple letters from area mayors strongly supporting the bill, noting the many needy recipients in their areas who would lose the break without the change – seven in Garden City, 45 in Owyhee County and 222 in Canyon County, for example.
Prior to HB 389, there was no home-value limit associated with the circuit breaker; eligibility was determined only by income, age and disability status.
“This bill has very wide support across the state,” Bayer said. “The Association of Idaho Cities has taken a position of strongly supporting the bill.”
The only debate came from Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, who spoke in favor of the bill. The bill now moves to the House, where another version, HB 481, sponsored by Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, is pending; it would impose a value cap of $300,000 or 150% of the county median, whichever is greater.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.