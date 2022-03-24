The Senate has voted unanimously, 35-0, in favor of the amended version of HB 735a, which sets up a phased-in system aimed at shifting Idaho to a state-funded public defense model. The bill diverts $34 million in state funds to go to counties for public defense costs for the next two years, and after that, taps state revenue-sharing funds that would have otherwise gone to cities and counties to fund public defense starting in fiscal year 2025.
Counties would be required to lower their property tax budgets permanently as part of the deal. Backers of the bill, which as amended is now endorsed by both the associations of Idaho cities and counties, estimate that it will result in $34 million a year in county property tax relief statewide, about a 5% to 6% reduction.
The bill also calls for a collaborative process in which stakeholders would work over the summer to develop a permanent state funding model for public defense in Idaho, to be brought back to the Legislature next year for approval.
“We’ve worked really hard to try to fund public defense over the last 10 years,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, told the Senate. “This provides an opportunity to fund it adequately, to provide an adequate system that will carry us forward. … We need that funding base in place first.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “I really appreciate all the hard work on this bill, because this has been a contentious issue in our state. … I really appreciate that commitment that over the summer we will get stakeholders together and provide, I think, a good recommendation for our Legislature then to consider in the next session. I really appreciate that collaborative effort.”
Lakey said, “This bill, with our recent amendments, has the support of our counties and our cities. … It establishes a dedicated non-property tax source for our public defense in Idaho.”
“Beginning in 2025, counties will no longer be obligated to fund indigent public defense,” he said. The bill also contemplates that Idaho’s “tax relief fund,” which now collects all online sales taxes, will be repealed in fiscal year 2025, Lakey said, and at that point, all online sales taxes will flow through the same formula as other state sales taxes, meaning local governments will get a share of them through revenue sharing.
HB 735 as amended in the Senate now must return to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments, and final House passage as amended.
