In three successive straight party-line votes, the Senate has passed HB 391, HB 392 and HB 393, the three new bills from the House to resurrect parts of the vetoed HB 135aa, a sweeping bill that sought to trim the governor's emergency powers and expand the role of the Legislature. All three passed on 28-7 votes and now head to the governor's desk.
HB 391 forbids any restrictions on constitutional rights, including gun rights, the "right to peaceable assembly" and the right to free exercise of religion during a declared emergency.
HB 392 forbids the governor from changing any law during a declared emergency, though he could suspend enforcement.
HB 393 would require that any restriction during disasters on the ability of Idahoans to work be “essential to protect life or property from the occurrence or imminent threat of the state of disaster emergency threatening the safety of persons or property,” and also must be “narrowly tailored to effectively protect life or property without “placing unnecessary restrictions on the ability for a person or persons, regardless of job type or classification, to work, provide for their families, or otherwise contribute to the economy of the state of Idaho.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, noted that lawmakers were most concerned about suspension of laws regarding elections, but she read from a House GOP caucus press release about last May's primary, which because of the coronavirus pandemic was Idaho's first all-mail primary election, saying all state officials had agreed on the process. HB 392 would forbid that from occurring again.
In her closing debate on HB 392, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said, "This is a bill that takes what we have learned and moves forward. This is a bill that maintains that legislative intent and legislative authority."