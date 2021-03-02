The Senate today passed SB 1087, a bill sponsored by Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, that would align Idaho code with federal law regarding the minimum age to buy tobacco or e-cigarettes, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The bill passed on a 25-10 vote. Anthon, who opposed previous attempts at raising the minimum age of tobacco sales even after the federal minimum age rose to 21, said the issue is no longer a matter of the specific age but rather of creating consistency in policy, to benefit retailers and grocers that sell tobacco products.
"It's been put upon us," he said, referring to the 2019 federal law that raised the minimum age.
"It's an inconsistency that can get lost on the public," Anthon said. "It's hard for them to understand the interplay that takes place."
The bill has a preemption clause, meaning it would require cities and counties to abide by the change, regardless of local codes.
"There are some matters in which this Statehouse should provide the policy for the entire state," Anthon said.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, opposed the bill because he said it would subject people under 21 to "stop and search" measures by law enforcement, due to an infraction clause in the current code. "I feel like that is a very significant infringement on your freedom," Burgoyne said.
The bill now heads to the House side.