Sen. Todd Lakey’s “trigger” bill to criminalize abortion if Roe vs. Wade is overturned has passed the Senate on a 27-5 party-line vote, with all Republicans present voting “yes” and all Democrats voting “no.” Lakey said if he could vote to ban all abortion now, he would. “But we are a nation of laws,” he said. “Some of you may ask why now. We don’t know when the Supreme Court will change. … But it may happen in the nine months when we’re not in session. The ability to take action is a question of time. If this bill can save the life of one unborn child, then it is worth it. It becomes effective without a need for future legislative action.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, debate against the bill. “To criminalize physicians for women’s health care is wrong,” she said, “and providing an exemption for rape or incest does not solve the problem of a person who has been victimized by abuse … and they still don’t file a police report.” The bill’s rape and incest exceptions would apply only with a police report.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, noted that Idaho is facing a physician shortage, and she said imposing possible felony charges against doctors would dissuade them from coming to the state. “It’s something that is going to cause us to lose physicians, and I think that’s a great concern for everyone,” she said.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said, “Banning abortion does not make it magically go away.” Illegal abortions kill people, she said. Buckner-Webb said the bill “goes against the guidelines for high quality respectful patient health care.”
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said, “I challenge the notion that the taking of a human life is health care.”
The one senator who missed the vote was Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville.