The Senate has voted 27-8 in favor of HB 380, the giant $382.9 million income tax bill. The bill already has passed the House, so it heads to the governor’s desk. Passage came after lengthy debate, including concerns that the tax cut largely benefits the wealthy; and that this wasn’t the kind of tax relief Idahoans were asking for this year, with property tax concerns instead at the fore. “What we’re trying to do here is give a tax break for people who pay taxes,” said Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “We have lots of things for those who don’t make as much money.”
“This is money that in my opinion was overpaid, it is not our money,” he said. “We should give it back to those people who paid it.”
I still need to confirm this -- it's very hard to keep up today -- but it appears to have been largely a party-line vote, with all Senate Democrats joined by Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, in opposing the bill. Several Republican senators said they had concerns about the bill, but still would support it.