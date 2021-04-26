The House State Affairs Committee held a brief hearing this morning on SB 1205, the latest gun-rights bill that seeks to forbid Idaho law enforcement from enforcing new federal gun rules or laws deemed to conflict with the Idaho Constitution, before passing it on a party-line vote. Three people testified in favor of the bill and three against. Among those in favor was Greg Pruett, president of the Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance, who said, “We are, I guess, seeing a lot of angst among gun owners. … I think that this is a bill, a call from the people, who really want to make sure that of all the years, this was the year that we had protections. … They feel like this is it, the 2nd Amendment is the last line for them.”
Among those speaking against the bill was Diana David, who said she’s “a survivor of what should’ve been preventable gun violence.” David said the bill would prevent Idaho from enforcing “extreme risk protection orders,” also known as “red flag laws,” restricting gun ownership for those at extreme risk of causing harm. “My family’s story isn’t unique,” she said. “My uncle did what every parent would do. He got his daughter out of relationship that turned abusive. He was murdered … for hiding his daughter.” A red flag law could have prevented that, she said. “They are temporary measures to defuse dangerous situations and provide due process,” including reducing gun suicides. “Idahoans close to a person in crisis need this help, and SB 1205 takes that help away.”
The bill expands a 2014 law aimed at the same end. It earlier passed the Senate on a 28-7 party-line vote, after being introduced on April 14. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, a co-sponsor, presented the bill to the House committee. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, made the motion to send it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” In support of the bill, he said only, “Good bill, should pass. I’ve always wanted to say that.”