The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted unanimously in favor of HB 1, sending it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it "do pass." The bill, proposed by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, would prohibit any future Idaho elections from being all-mail, like this year's May primary election was due to the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of emergencies or disasters. The law change would be permanent, and an emergency clause makes it effective immediately. The bill earlier passed the House, 67-0.
"Every elector shall always be provided the opportunity to vote in person in an election, notwithstanding any declaration of emergency, extreme emergency, or disaster emergency by the governor," the bill states.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked what would happen if a county was totally flooded. How could in-person voting be held in that case? Giddings said elections could be moved to another county if there was an area-specific emergency. If there was a statewide emergency, elections could be delayed, she said.
“If we can’t move it, we should delay,” Giddings said.
However, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, an attorney, noted, “It is my belief that our constitution and our statutes do not allow the Secretary of State’s office to change the dates of elections even in emergencies."
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, said the proposed new law provides voters an opportunity to vote in person, but it's not a requirement. "That does not mean that everyone would take up that opportunity," Souza said. "There’s a lot of flexibility in this language."