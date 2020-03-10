The Senate Commerce Committee voted unanimously this afternoon in favor of HB 594, the House-passed bill to require 30 days notice of rent increases. Several members asked Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, why the time was set at just 30 days, saying it could be tough in the current housing market to find a new home in just 30 days.
"This bill originally had 90 days, then it got beaten down to 45, then it got beaten down to 30," Rubel responded. "In the interests of collaboration, in the interest of bringing all the parties on board," she said, the time was lowered to get agreement from all sides, from the real estate and apartment industry to tenant groups. Thirty days, she said, was where "we could get the full support of everybody."
The House-passed, bipartisan bill now heads to the full Senate. To become law, it would need passage there and the governor's signature.