Next, the Senate State Affairs Committee took up SB 1218, a new bill introduced yesterday by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, to forbid advertising of marijuana that opponents say oversteps and also would restrict advertising and outreach for a medical marijuana initiative. The bill was approved on a voice vote despite all-negative public testimony.
Among those testifying against the bill, SB 1218, was Joe Evans, a former congressional candidate, who said, "I have an objection to the way this particular bill was handled." He noted that there was no notice of the committee hearing; and that the bill just was introduced the day before.
"This is largely spitting upon the entire concept of participatory governance," Evans said, as well as what he said has long been the "party of Lincoln's" commitment to heeding public opinion. "This is a denial of 1st Amendment rights as well as a blatant attack on participatory government and the ballot initiative process," Evans said.
Russ Belville told the committee, "This is a sham of democracy." He said he and others had waited in the hallway for three hours wondering if the committee would meet. Two other members of the public also spoke against the bill.
Grow, in his closing comments to the committee, said, "First Amendment rights are very clear as to non-commercial speech. When it comes to commercial speech ... U.S. law provides more protection." He added, "If it is an illegal activity, then it is not covered by the 1st Amendment and may be banned."
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, a member of the committee and an attorney, disputed that. "I do think there are substantial 1st Amendment issues in the drafting of this legislation," he said. "Commercial speech is entitled to some 1st Amendment protection, although less so."
He also noted that Idaho allows advertising for casino gambling, including casinos in nearby Jackpot, Nev. and gambling on cruise ships, though casino gambling is illegal in Idaho, just as marijuana is. "We have a lot of things that are illegal in Idaho that are promoted here," he said. "We do not object to that."
"It is clear that this legislation needs more thought, and yet we are hell-bent on running stuff through ad infinitum and not concluding our business," Burgoyne said disgustedly.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, whose district borders Oregon, said, "There is no need to advertise what is happening in Ontario. Everyone in the Treasure Valley knows. ... Hopefully this is our last piece we will do."
Several Republican senators on the committee noted that Idaho doesn't permit advertising of alcohol.
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, moved to send the bill to the full Senate with a recommendation that it "do pass," and Lee seconded the motion; it carried on a divided voice vote.