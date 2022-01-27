After 13 people testified, four in favor, eight against, and one not taking a position, the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee has voted along party lines to approve HB 436, the income tax cut bill, and send it to the full Senate. The only "no" votes came from the two minority Democrats on the panel, Sens. Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise, and Mark Nye, D-Pocatello. Semmelroth said her constituents have asked her overwhelmingly to oppose the bill; Nye cited the public testimony, and said the committee should at least delay until it's taken up other matters, including other tax relief and education funding.
All majority Republicans on the panel voted in favor of the bill, and said they believed it would enhance the state's economy and its ability to attract businesses. I'll have a full story later today; I'll post a link here.
After the meeting, Vice Chair C. Scott Grow said he misread the sign-in list when he said 20+ people were signed up to testify; that was how many had signed in for the meeting, but not all wanted to testify.
I'll update this post shortly with more from the senators' comments on the bill.
