The Idaho Lottery’s mascot, “Ball”
Here's a news item from the Associated Press:
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing the Powerball lottery and its huge jackpots to continue in Idaho headed to the full Senate on Wednesday.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve the measure that allows the state to continue participating in the game after it expands to the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.
The legislation notes that the lottery dividend will bring more than $200 million to Idaho public schools and other state funds over the next 10 years.
The bill quickly moved through the Senate committee after a rougher time passing on the House side where opponents objected to gambling and adding new countries to the game.
Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, the Senate committee chairwoman and a retired teacher, supported the bill.
“When I was teaching, I was able to build three school libraries because of the lottery funds,” she said. “It really helped us out.”
Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, said the group supported the bill, noting loss of lottery dollars would require schools to seek help from taxpayers.
Charley Jones is president and owner of Stinker Stores, which has 65 stores and 600 employees.
“Powerball is an important product for our customers,” he told lawmakers.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.
