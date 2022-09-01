...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee started its meeting so quickly the livestream didn’t come up until partway through. Prior to that happening, Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, moved to send HB 1 to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, seconded the motion. Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said, “I will vote for the bill with regrets. … I wish we were doing more. … But I will not deny our taxpayers and our citizens that much relief.” Bayer said she’s never been contacted by a constituent who was upset about their income taxes, and property taxes are a bigger concern.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said he agreed with some of Bayer’s comments, and also wished HB 1 had been broken into three bills. But, he said, “I have been on this committee for 10 years and one of my goals was to get Idaho to a flat tax.” He said he welcomes that opportunity before he departs the Senate later this year. He also said he didn’t like the “huge ongoing” commitment of funds to public education, but liked the flat tax and the rebate. “I think that’s really important and the timing is good, and so I will support the bill in spite of some of my misgivings about the ongoing commitment.”
Grow said, “I like the flat tax, grateful that we’re going to do that. I think that’s important for the state of Idaho. On the education side of things, the good thing about this bill is it keeps the authority with the Legislature to determine how this money would be appropriated and how it will be spent, and I think that’s critical.”
The committee approved the bill on a unanimous voice vote and adjourned.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.