Senate committee C. Scott Grow
The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee started its meeting so quickly the livestream didn’t come up until partway through. Prior to that happening, Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, moved to send HB 1 to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, seconded the motion. Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said, “I will vote for the bill with regrets. … I wish we were doing more. … But I will not deny our taxpayers and our citizens that much relief.” Bayer said she’s never been contacted by a constituent who was upset about their income taxes, and property taxes are a bigger concern.

Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said he agreed with some of Bayer’s comments, and also wished HB 1 had been broken into three bills. But, he said, “I have been on this committee for 10 years and one of my goals was to get Idaho to a flat tax.” He said he welcomes that opportunity before he departs the Senate later this year. He also said he didn’t like the “huge ongoing” commitment of funds to public education, but liked the flat tax and the rebate. “I think that’s really important and the timing is good, and so I will support the bill in spite of some of my misgivings about the ongoing commitment.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

