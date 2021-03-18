After heartfelt testimony both for and against the bill, the Senate Education Committee this afternoon voted to hold HB 221, the local teacher certification bill, in committee, killing it for the session. Backers had tried to send it to the Senate's amending order for changes instead, and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, made a substitute motion to do that, but it failed on a lopsided roll-call vote. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking's motion to hold the bill in committee then passed on a voice vote.
The bill would have allowed local school districts to certify as teachers anyone who meets locally set requirements, as long as they include being at least 18, not having an infectious disease, passing a criminal background check, and holding a bachelor’s degree. Local districts could set additional requirements at their discretion, and would be responsible for providing mentoring or professional development to the locally certified teachers, who wouldn't qualify to teach elsewhere. Supporters said it would help small, rural districts or charter schools get subject-matter experts in their classrooms.
Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, a longtime teacher, said, "I understand we have a shortage of teachers, but this is not the way to incentivize people to go into the education profession." She pointed to other steps Idaho has taken, including alternative teacher certification programs, a "grow your own" program to provide scholarships to teaching paraprofessionals to become certified, and existing rules regarding emergency certification.
"It devalues and demoralizes, I think, teachers," Ward-Engelking said. "In essence, it sounds like you're saying anybody can do this job." She said the bill also would likely have resulted in rural districts having less-qualified teachers. "I'm very concerned about this precedent and what happens to our children," she said. "It's setting up a standard that says, 'If you live in urban areas, you're entitled to a highly skilled professional. If you live in rural, no, not so much, just, we'll put somebody in the classroom."
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, spoke in favor of sending the bill to the Senate's 14th Order for amendments. "At least for me, I don't see this as diminishing the profession," she said. "I think it's actually really exciting that more people are interested in coming into the profession."
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, "It seems pretty clear to me that this would not provide as high a quality a teacher. ... I just don't feel like this is the right thing to do."
HB 221 passed the House on March 4 on a 54-13 vote; the opposition came from all 12 House Democrats plus one House Republican, Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, a high school teacher; while 54 House Republicans voted in favor.