House-passed legislation to do away with the August school levy election date has died in a Senate committee after intense opposition from schools and school boards across the state. The Senate State Affairs Committee this morning voted unanimously to kill HB 106, sponsored by Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Jason Hancock, deputy secretary of state and elections supervisor for the state.
Hancock said eliminating the August election would allow county clerks a chance to do more training and take down their voter registration system for major work, in the interest of “election integrity.” Schools said that’s the final date prior to the start of school in the fall in which they can make the case to their communities about the need for a supplemental levy, because it’s when they know, based on their budget process, exactly what will have to be cut if the levy fails.
Kirk Adams, Middleton School Board chair, told the committee that FedEx, where he’s worked for decades, doesn’t shut down for six weeks every August to prepare for the upcoming Christmas rush. “Eighty percent of our schools have these supplemental levies,” he said. “We submit our budget in July. August is our last chance to give a revised budget.” When Middleton passed its levy in August with more than double the voter turnout it had seen in March, he said, “We were able to hire back teachers and we were able to open an online school in COVID to give our students an option to be in school or online. If we waited ‘til November, we would have lost funding for a full year.”
Quinn Perry of the Idaho School Boards Association said, “To yank a tool from school districts when these elections have been an important part of funding and operating our schools seems completely unfair to us.”
More than a decade ago, Idaho consolidated all its elections to four dates in November, March, May and August. Schools were promised as part of the deal that the Legislature would move to lower the two-thirds supermajority to pass school bonds, but not only was that never passed, legislation hasn’t even been considered. “Please do not support a bill that would impede our efforts even further,” Perry urged the committee.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said, “This consolidated election is something that we’ve adhered to for a while. So I’m interested to hear the testimony that regular maintenance and regular database testing isn’t something that we’re doing.” She said she works with databases in her professional work, and “we do monthly integrity checks. … To look at taking everything offline … is an interesting approach to the integrity of our elections.”
Hancock said, “The reasons for bringing this legislation is that our clerks, our county clerks and their election staff, have no real time on the calendar now to do the kind of comprehensive voter registration list maintenance that we would like to do … take the voter registration fully offline for major updates. … We don’t have time to do the training that we would like to do when clerks are having to run elections every three months.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I look at the inconvenience to the clerks, and I look at the potential inconvenience to a significant group of people in our state, particularly our students. We hear about cuts to teachers and staff and all that, but our real effort needs to be focused on the students. I think this is a symptom of a problem we have in Idaho. And I think it’s a symptom of the fact that we probably don’t appropriate money properly for our schools.”
“I think I won’t say it’s criminal that we have to have supplemental levies, but it’s pretty close to that,” Winder said. “So I think the real long-term answer to election consolidation as it impacts the schools is to figure out a way to eliminate the supplemental levies, and that means more funding by the state. We’re obligated under our Constitution to provide a fair and equitable free system, and I think there are some things we can do to improve it. I think to again put it back on the property tax in our school districts is an undue burden on our citizens.”
Lee’s motion to hold the bill in committee then passed unanimously.