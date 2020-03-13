Senate State Affairs gun hearing
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The bill to let school employees with enhanced permits carry concealed guns in Idaho schools just failed 5-4 in the Senate State Affairs Committee and won't be moving forward this year, reports Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The opponents, including several Republicans, had problems with the lack of more training requirements. Brown reports that this was the vote breakdown:

Yes: Harris, Winder, Vick, Anthon

No: Hill, Souza, Stennett, Buckner-Webb(Rohn), Lodge

The bill, SB 1384, sponsored by Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, drew opposition from the Idaho Sheriffs Association and from Idaho police chiefs.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments