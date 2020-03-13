The bill to let school employees with enhanced permits carry concealed guns in Idaho schools just failed 5-4 in the Senate State Affairs Committee and won't be moving forward this year, reports Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The opponents, including several Republicans, had problems with the lack of more training requirements. Brown reports that this was the vote breakdown:
Yes: Harris, Winder, Vick, Anthon
No: Hill, Souza, Stennett, Buckner-Webb(Rohn), Lodge
The bill, SB 1384, sponsored by Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, drew opposition from the Idaho Sheriffs Association and from Idaho police chiefs.