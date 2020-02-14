A bill that would allow optometrists to perform some laser-assisted eye surgeries will not see the full Senate after it was held in committee on Thursday, writes Twin Falls Times-News reporter Ryan Blake. The bill was drafted to update Idaho’s licensure laws for optometrists, but a controversial section would expand their scope of practice to allow laser-assisted surgery.
Optometrists (eye doctors) want to perform three specific procedures and say they are properly trained to do so. Ophthalmologists (eye surgeons) say optometrists don’t have the necessary training or experience. Many have called the disagreement a turf war as the issue has worked through Legislature, Blake writes.
The Senate Health & Welfare Committee took more than two hours of testimony from both groups before voting 6-3 to kill the bill.
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said the issue is something that needs to be worked out among the experts and further consideration by lawmakers would not help.
“As legislators, we really have no business here trying to decide which side is right and which side is wrong,” Heider said. “It just seems beyond me that we, who are neophytes in this subject, would make the decision to affect everyone in the state.”
