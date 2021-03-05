A bill to allow people to obtain driving credentials regardless of their immigration status won’t move forward this year in the Idaho Legislature, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The Senate Transportation Committee heard lengthy testimony Thursday, mostly in favor of SB 1132; the bill received support from agricultural and business leaders, and opposition from law enforcement officials.
“This legislation would make our roads safer,” said Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
The bill would have allowed people without legal permanent residency in the U.S. to obtain a driver’s authorization card with proof of Idaho residency, such as a power bill and proof of person, such as a birth certificate. Applicants would get the authorization after receiving the proper training and would be required to obtain driver’s insurance before driving on Idaho roads.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, made a motion to advance the bill to the full Senate. But the majority of the committee voted to hold the bill in committee, killing it for the session. The committee members requested that the bill be worked on in an interim legislative committee. You can read Spacek's full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.