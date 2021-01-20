The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee met briefly this afternoon, and introduced one bill, a proposal from its chairman, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to cap local property tax budgets that was endorsed by a legislative interim study committee in a party-line vote. Rice’s bill lists as its co-sponsors Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, who co-chaired the interim panel with Rice, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
The proposal would alter the current law that caps local governments’ property-tax-funded budgets at 3% increases plus new construction and annexation each year. Instead, it would cap budgets at their highest level over the past three years plus the change in the consumer price index, up to 3%, while also limiting increases for new construction. If the total property tax budget including everything would rise by more than 4%, the bill would require voter approval. One section of the bill requires two-thirds approval; another requires majority approval for a two-year period. The proposal wouldn’t apply to school districts, but would apply to all other types of taxing districts, including cities and counties.
Rice told the committee, “It caps it at 4% with a minimum of 3 if you don’t have CPI plus new construction to add up to more than 3. It does allow the taxing district to exceed that growth cap on their budget by an election, which does allow a two-year exceeding it with a majority vote. And that’s the bill. I would ask the committee to print it.”
The bill’s fiscal note says, “There is no impact to the general fund. Local property tax budgets will be limited during periods of time when there is rapid increase in assessed value combined with high growth.”
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, asked if the Association of Idaho Cities or other municipalities have weighed in on the proposal. “They’ve had a draft of the bill since October,” Rice responded. “I expect them to weigh in further with the members of the committee and also when we hear the bill.”
The measure will be assigned a bill number once it’s read across the desk in the Senate, likely on Thursday. The next step for the proposal would be a full hearing in the committee.