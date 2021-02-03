The Senate State Affairs Committee this morning introduced legislation to make a series of changes in Idaho’s Disaster Preparedness Act, in Idaho Code Section 46-1008, the section that deals with the governor’s emergency powers, which is entitled, “The Governor and Disaster Emergencies.” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the bill is “a reflection of a joint effort, an effort between majority leadership, many members of the Legislature, many members of the Senate, many members of the House, many members of the House leadership, to address some of the concerns that have come up during the course of the COVID-19 outbreak in Idaho.”
Anthon said the changes include limiting the duration of disaster emergencies; declaring that all Idaho workers are “deemed essential,” additional protections for rights to assemble, freedom of religion and gun rights; and “to provide checks and balances.” He said the bill “reaffirms the Legislature’s authority to end emergency declarations as appropriate,” an aspect of current law that has been called into constitutional question in two recent Idaho Attorney General’s opinions.
Anthon said the aim of the bill is that “as we grant to the governor extreme emergency types of powers, that there are appropriate checks and balances that go along with those.”
The panel’s two minority Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, asked several questions about the wording of the bill; Burgoyne said he’d like more information to be provided when the bill comes up for its full hearing in the committee.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, moved to introduce the bill; Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, seconded the motion; and it passed on a voice vote. The measure will be assigned a bill number and become publicly available on the Legislature’s website once it’s read across the desk in the full Senate; that’s likely to happen later today.