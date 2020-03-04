The Senate Health & Welfare Committee has voted 5-4 to follow the lead of the House Health & Welfare Committee this morning, which on a party-line vote approved vital statistics rules from the state Department of Health & Welfare with the exception of the rule allowing changes to the gender marker on Idaho birth certificates -- which the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is under a federal court order to allow. During this afternoon’s hearing, department officials noted that even if lawmakers rejected the rule, the department would remain under the court order and have to continue complying, with or without a rule.
“Our vote ... really has little effect on what the department is bound by law to do,” said Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls. Committee Chairman Fred Martin, R-Boise, agreed. “That's a double-edged sword to me,” Martin said. “It means we’re somewhat impotent in what we’re doing,” though “I consider myself quite virile.” On the other hand, Martin said he’s concerned if transgender Idahoans are “not being treated in a respectful manner ... and that weighs a great deal on me.”
Martin and Heider joined the committee’s two minority Democrats, Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, in voting against the motion. Sens. Souza, Lee, Harris, Burtenshaw and Bayer voted in favor of it. Prior to that, a substitute motion from Jordan to accept the rule was defeated 3-6, with just Martin joining Jordan and Nelson in backing it.
Jordan read from the federal court decision, which found that when Idaho blocked transgender Idahoans from getting birth certificates that match their gender identity, it was violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Arguing for her substitute motion, Jordan said, “Any vote other than for the motion that’s on the table right now is a direct violation of a court order, and there’s no compelling government interest for us to change this order. I think that’s important to have on the record and to note before we vote.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, disputed that, saying she was concerned about a technical issue, regarding how the rule interacted with other sections regarding name changes. “Changing a name is a very big deal. It has all sorts of other implications,” Lee said. “So I guess I will take issue with any suggestion that any rejection of this rule has a bias motive to it.”
Still pending in the Senate is HB 509, the House-passed bill to forbid Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate to match their gender identity, in direct defiance of the court order. Post Register reporter Nathan Brown covered the hearings today in both houses and will have a full story; I’ll post a link here when it’s out.