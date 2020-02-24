A Senate panel split 5-4 this morning to pass legislation from the state Department of Health & Welfare simply matching Idaho’s law to the new national smoking age of 21, which was signed into law by President Trump in December. Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, led the opposition, saying that while he agrees the state needs to “tighten up” on e-cigarette use among youth, “My position is and will continue to be that if you can buy a car, you can get married, you can have children, you can join the military and you can fight for the country, you should be able to buy a cigarette.”
Anthon was joined by Sens. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens; and Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene; in voting against SB 1308, but it passed and was sent to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “You know, I’ve struggled with this age issue, much like the colleagues on this committee have. I used to take my sister to her cancer treatments, and when they were behind, she was so addicted to cigarettes that she would step outside of MSTI and smoke a cigarette. I always felt that this was more of a national issue and not a state issue, we needed consistency in the law. And I think this is a step in the right direction. That’s the reason I support it and that’s the reason I see it differently now than I did before.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the State Affairs Committee chair, recalled “those that I’ve watched die a terrible death from a lifetime addiction to cigarettes. If we can hold them off a little bit longer, maybe they would not make that choice to smoke.”
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, who in the past carried unsuccessful legislation to raise Idaho’s smoking age to 21 before Congress passed the national law, will carry SB 1308 in the Senate.
Alacia Handy, a program specialist at the Department of Health & Welfare’s Division of Behavioral Health who manages the Idaho Tobacco Project, said the state has been hearing from retailers who are confused because of the current conflict between the state and federal laws. “Idaho’s existing statute establishes a minimum legal sales age of 18 for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes,” she told the committee. “By aligning state law, we will be able to ensure compliance with the federal law and resolve confusion among retailers.”
Under the bill and under the new federal law, those aged 18-20 are still legally able to sell tobacco products, she noted. So under SB 1308, “Young adults working in this capacity can keep the jobs that they have, and retailers can maintain their workforce.”
If Idaho doesn’t update its statutes to match the new federal law, it stands to lose up to 10% of the $8.5 million block grant it receives to fund the Idaho Tobacco Project, which enforces the sales-age laws for Idaho retailers.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, made the motion to approve the bill, and Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, seconded the motion. Other committee members voting in favor of the bill included Winder, Lodge, and Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise.