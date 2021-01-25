Testimony has concluded on SJR 101, an anti-drug constitutional amendment, but committee Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said a vote will be delayed until Wednesday, after the bill's sponsor gives the panel his closing remarks that day.
Among the final few to testify was William Esbensen, who has long promoted medical marijuana initiatives in Idaho and has one in the works now. “You guys are so afraid of marijuana you’re willing to blow up the state Constitution,” he told the committee. He noted that six marijuana shops just across the Oregon border in Ontario are making $8 million a month in sales. “Our money is going there,” he said. “They bring it back to smoke here. So we get all the down sides that you guys are talking about marijuana, and none of the tax revenue to deal with it. It just surprises me.”
In a three-hour hearing on the proposal, 27 people testified, including 16 in favor of the proposed amendment, nine against and two neutral; all but two testified in person, with the others testifying remotely. To change the Idaho Constitution, SJR 101 would need two-thirds passage in the full Senate and the full House and majority approval from voters in the November 2022 general election.