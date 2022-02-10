Homeless individuals in Idaho could get an official state I.D. card without having to pay the $15 fee, under legislation that won unanimous support from the Senate Transportation Committee this afternoon.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said the issue was brought to her by constituents last year. "Having identification is really the key to unlocking housing and to employment," she told the committee, which she chairs. "So this is removing one small barrier to that."
The bill, SB 1268, wouldn't change any of the other requirements to receive a state identification card, she said. It would also allow for one free replacement card. "When an individual is precariously housed, it's not uncommon for them to have items stolen or misplaced," Den Hartog said.
The no-fee card would be good for four years. Those applying for it would need an attestation from a relief agency or shelter. Den Hartog is co-sponsoring it with House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian.
Among those speaking in favor of the bill was Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, who said a high priority when individuals arrive at her shelter is to get them identification, so they can start the process of applying for work, housing and medical care. She applauded the bill as "a positive step."
Michael Perry of Kuna said, “I came to Idaho in 2019 after doing 26 straight years. All I had was a simple prison I.D. … All I wanted to do out here was go to work, and I had numerous difficulties.” He said, “It’s a very stressful situation for people who are homeless and indigent, and by taking this one little thing off the table, it’s going to help them out so much.”
Cameron Rail, a veteran of the war in Iraq, said he first contacted Den Hartog about the issue a year ago when he was working on veterans' issues. "Individuals in our community deserve every opportunity to succeed and become a productive part of society," he said. Having an I.D., he said, will allow them to "apply for housing easier, have one less stress when trying to apply for a job, even to get a local bank account."
He said, "I was in a similar situation years and years ago, and something like this, people would think it's low cost, but ... when you don't have it, you don't have it."
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, commented, "I recently learned, because of someone who lives with us, how important an I.D. is. She had quit driving and no longer needed a driver's license, so we let it expire. There's many things you cannot do without an I.D. ... I appreciate you bringing this legislation forward."
SB 1268 now moves to the full Senate with a recommendation that it 'do pass.'