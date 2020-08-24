The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted, with just one dissent, to send the full Senate SB 1002, allowing “voting centers” in the November election, by county option, where voters from any precinct may cast their ballot, according to Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. County clerks requested the change to ease handling of the big presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic, due to issues with recruiting poll workers and finding suitable polling locations that can accommodate social distancing. Just Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, voted no in the committee. The Senate will convene in a bit to debate and vote on passage of the bill; if it passes, it goes to the House.
Earlier, the same committee voted to send SB 1001, on easing some absentee ballot deadlines for the November election to enable county clerks to cope with an anticipated flood of them, to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments. Both votes followed fairly extensive public testimony on both bills. "the testimony was very good and very civil," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
Winder said of the two bills, “Are they perfect? No. But by having this, we are trying to achieve the goal of getting as many people to the polls as possible.”