The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted unanimously to introduce Sen. Brent Hill’s new non-binding Senate resolution calling on Gov. Brad Little to end the current state of emergency over the coronavirus, “but in a manner that preserves the financial support for Idaho’s hospitals and nursing homes and keeps the regulatory reductions in place for Idaho citizens.” The panel referred the resolution directly to the Senate’s 10th Order, so it will go to the full Senate for a vote.
The resolution also concludes that HCR 1, the concurrent resolution that passed the House on a 48-20 vote yesterday seeking to force an end to the state of emergency, is unconstitutional.
Hill’s resolution says senators want to address an array of issues in the next regular session that begins in January, including “a declaration that all Idahoans who work, provide for families, pay taxes, and otherwise contribute to the Idaho economy must be deemed essential in any declared emergency;” a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself back into special session, which now only the governor can do; limits on the length of emergency declarations and on the emergency powers and spending authority of the executive branch; “a prohibition on quarantining healthy individuals;” protections for church attendance; procedures for rescinding emergency declarations; and “review of the authority of the public health districts and local government subdivisions.”
“It's declaratory in nature,” Hill told the committee. “We’re simply declaring to the governor and the public what our concerns and our suggestions and our expectations are.”
The resolution also notes that ending the statewide emergency declaration, as envisioned in HCR 1, wouldn’t change any local orders from health districts, cities, counties or school districts. Hill told the committee he’d sought two legal opinions, including an analysis issued yesterday by the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “There’s been a great deal of frustration and fear in the community across the state, and we have legislators have felt sidelined.” She praised Hill for crafting the resolution.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the committee chair, told the audience and those listening, “We are listening, and we have the same concerns.”