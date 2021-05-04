The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee has approved HB 389, Rep. Mike Moyle’s big property tax bill, on a 6-3 vote, sending it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.” The three “no” votes came from the committee’s two minority Democrats and Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa; all other Republicans on the panel voted in favor. That was despite strong testimony against the bill from local officials, including Rudy Rudebaugh, chairman of the legislative committee for the Idaho State Fire Commissioners Association, who told the senators, “This bill as written will result in loss of life and preservation of property, by hampering those responsible for providing emergency services.” He complained that fire chiefs weren’t asked about the bill as it was crafted, “but yet the Idaho Association of Realtors was brought into this legislation. It’s not right.”
Rudebaugh said Idaho has 158 fire districts, which are not city fire departments but are independent districts. “This bill will cause all annexation into fire districts to cease,” he said. “It’s not fair to existing taxpayers if we cannot increase our budgets to serve newly annexed property.”
Among those testifying in favor of the bill was Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, who said he’s “been at the table negotiating with various stakeholders” on the bill. “Is this bill perfect? No,” he said. But he said it was “what was doable this session.”
Others speaking against the bill included the Idaho AARP, the Nampa Fire Protection District, the Nampa fire chief, and the head of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer. “The population is not going down, it’s going up,” Niemeyer told the senators. “When our capacity to respond to those calls is outweighed by the call volume, we have service issues. … Your local communities get to decide service levels. … They plan and they build their budgets accordingly.” But he said the bill would inhibit that local decision-making.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told Niemeyer that his own fire district property taxes have risen from $150 to $500 in nine years, and the district is now proposing a bond that would add another $150. Vick said due to that, it’s difficult “for me to be sympathetic” to “the fire districts complaining that they can’t grow their revenues enough.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, made the motion to approve the bill. “Though I would like to see more in the bill, I will support this bill and take what we can get this year,” she said. “We will be back next year to raise some of these figures.”
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who seconded Bayer’s motion, said, “We’ve worked on this for a long time. This is not a quickie, this has been going on all session long.”
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said, “I understand it won’t reduce taxes, but it’ll slow down the growth and put some responsibility there.”
The bill now moves to the full Senate, which was set to reconvene more than 10 minutes ago.