Despite strong objections from the courts, from attorneys from around the state and more, the Senate Judiciary Committee has approved last-minute legislation to make sweeping changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process in Idaho, sending the House-passed bill to the full Senate.
The bill, HB 782, pairs the changes with a small salary increase for Idaho judges. Three committee members, Sens. Patti Anne Lodge, Grant Burgoyne and Melissa Wintrow supported a motion to instead hold the bill in committee, killing it for this year, but that motion failed. Sen. Kelly Anthon’s original motion to advance the bill with a recommendation that it "do pass” then passed on a voice vote.
Prior to the hearing on the bill, the committee voted on whether to confirm an appointee to the Idaho Judicial Council, Michelle Points, and defeated a motion from Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, to recommend that she not be confirmed, on a 4-5 vote. Lee is the Senate sponsor of HB 782.
The panel then voted 5-4 to recommend confirmation, with Lee, Anthon, and Sens. Doug Ricks and Steven Thayn dissenting.
During the hearing on HB 782, Don Burnett, former dean of the University of Idaho College of Law, former Idaho Court of Appeals judge and the first executive director of the Idaho Judicial Council, was among many urging the senators not to pass the bill.
“The guiding light here should be the fairness, the impartiality and the independence of the judiciary,” Burnett told the committee. He said the bill’s proposal to allow a governor to reject a slate of nominees from the Judicial Council and get an all-new one “really impinges on the perception as well as the reality of impartiality and independence. It may put the governor in an unwelcome position of being importuned to reject a slate and start the process over,” he said.
Plus, he noted that the Judicial Council currently has three non-attorney, citizen members out of seven; under the bill, it would be just four out of 11. “This dilution of citizen input should be of concern,” he said.
I’ll post more from the hearing shortly, along with a link to my full story later today.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.