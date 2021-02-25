The Senate has moved up HB 67 and HB 68, removing authority of public health districts over schools and over public colleges and universities, after Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said they needed to be heard today; both were on the Senate’s 3rd Reading calendar, but were far down the calendar.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, the Senate sponsor of HB 67, said, “We’ve learned a lot throughout the course of this past year, as we all have experienced the pandemic together.” She noted that the bill still requires consultation with local health districts, but it would let only school boards decide to close a school, or impose any restrictions such as mask orders. “This really is how they are functioning now with our school districts,” Den Hartog told the Senate. “The health districts and the school boards association are in agreement and in support of this legislation.” HB 67 then passed, 31-3. The House-passed bill now heads to the governor’s desk.
HB 68 was sponsored in the Senate by Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, debated against the bill, saying he generally opposes a “rush to judgment” on authority of health districts. He said the bill’s designation of the state Board of Education, which is appointed rather than elected, as the only entity that can close a public college or university due to infectious disease might not be the most appropriate choice. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, noted that the bill designates the board of trustees as the entity for a community college, but the state board for four-year colleges or universities. “I’m perfectly fine with the board of trustees for a community college, because they’re elected, they’re local,” she said. But she said while she has great respect for the State Board of Education, “They are not elected, they’re not local.” The bill then passed the Senate on a 27-7 vote and headed to the governor’s desk.
The Senate also moved up HB 176, and is beginning debate on it now; it authorizes the state to spend $175 million in federal rental assistance awarded to Idaho in the December COVID-19 relief bill.