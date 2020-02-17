Legislation to ensure Idaho women have access to six-month prescriptions for birth control, rather than just one- or three-month prescriptions, was killed in the Idaho Senate today on a 13-20 vote. The bill, SB 1275, sponsored by Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, had 17 co-sponsors in the House and Senate, all Democrats. But Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said she thought the bill’s reference to “contraceptive drugs and supplies,” by including the phrase “and supplies,” might also include drugs to cause abortion, or abortifacients, although it was unclear why a six-month prescription would be at issue for such a drug.
Other senators said they worried about placing mandates on insurers.
Buckner-Webb told the Senate that the majority of insurance companies already are offering six-month prescriptions, because “the market demands it.”
“This is a great opportunity for the women of our state,” she said. “It’s a medical issue,” she said, and would make it convenient for Idaho women. “We are only talking about birth control.”
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, agreed. “I know how I take medication and I know how frequently I forget it,” she said, adding that she just wished the bill applied to more medications. “I think the consistency in taking medications is extremely important to their effectiveness,” Den Hartog said.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said in light of Souza’s comments, he worried “how far the bill does go or not.”
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, “I don’t have a problem with the six months,” but said he does object “when the government inserts itself into a private contract.”