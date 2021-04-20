The Idaho Senate has just agreed, by unanimous consent, to NOT concur in the House amendments to SB 1061a, an unrelated election-deadlines bill that the House amended to tack on provisions eliminating the August election date, one of four election dates authorized per year, under election consolidation law that's been on the books for 13 years. The House earlier passed a bill to eliminate the August election, at which school districts run urgent school levy measures that will otherwise force budget cuts when school starts in August; school districts set their budgets in June, after the May elections.
After objections from school districts and school boards across the state, the earlier House bill was killed in a Senate committee. At the urging of Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, the House then amended this unrelated bill to take another whack at it, and Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, sponsored the amended bill.
Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d'Alene, asked for unanimous consent in the Senate to not concur in the House amendments. There was no objection, and the request was approved unanimously. That means the bill is dead.