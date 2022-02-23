The Idaho Senate reconvened at 4:30 this afternoon, and the first bill it took up was SB 1287, the legislation to establish a rural nursing loan repayment program. There wasn't much debate, but a number of senators said while they liked the idea, they thought the price of the program was too high; it was estimated at $250,000 a year for 10 recipients. The bill was killed on a 14-17 vote.
SB 1287 would have set up a “Rural Nursing Loan Repayment Fund” to pay educational debts for nurses who practice in designated rural health shortage areas and critical access hospitals in Idaho. Payments would be capped at $25,000 per year up to a maximum of $75,000 per qualified applicant; it was that $75,000 figure that raised eyebrows among senators.
Idaho Capital Sun Audrey Dutton wrote about the proposal here; rural Idaho lost more than one in four of its nurses from 2018 to 2020, creating what advocates are calling a crisis in nursing in rural Idaho.
The Senate got through just the first two bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar this morning; it spent time debating a resolution on education and hearing from Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. This afternoon, the Senate held SB 1308, on allowing teens as young as 17 to serve alcohol, until tomorrow, and held SB 1309, the Texas-style anti-abortion bill, to Feb. 28. It passed three lower-profile bills including measures about irrigation and water rights.
