The Idaho Senate rebuked the House over property tax reform Thursday, resoundingly defeating the only major piece of property tax legislation that House has sent the Senate since January, and scheduling introductory hearings Friday morning for its own bills to address property tax relief for Idaho homeowners. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press; it’ll be on the front page.
HB 409a, which the House passed as a one-year freeze on local government property tax collections, was amended in the Senate into a three-year, 4% annual cap on those collections. But it was rejected by the full Senate on an 11-24 vote, with all four members of the Senate GOP leadership voting against the amended bill.
Tax bills have traditionally started in the House, not the Senate, due to the Idaho Constitution’s requirement in Article III, Section 14 that “bills for raising revenue shall originate in the house of representatives.”
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday morning is scheduled to consider introducing two new Senate bills: One from Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick to increase the homeowner’s index and index it to inflation, which was the previous law until lawmakers capped it in 2016; and one from Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon to increase both the amount and the income threshold for the “circuit breaker” property tax relief law, which grants state-funded property tax assistance to qualifying low-income elderly Idahoans. That break has gone unadjusted for many years.
Multiple bills to do both those things have been pending in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee since the start of the session, but Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa, never scheduled hearings on them.
“After the demise of 409 as amended in the Senate, this means our folks want to figure out some way to give some property tax relief,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder. “(HB) 409 didn’t.”
“They’re not revenue bills,” Winder said. “So they don’t have to start in the House.”