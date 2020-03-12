The Senate has killed HB 409a, the Senate-amended bill to impose a three-year, 4% cap on local government property tax collections, on an 11-24 vote after more than an hour's debate. Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the Senate tax chairman, said, “This is in the nature of a time-out. It is so that we can do an in-depth look, do some real work, on the causes and nature of what’s driving people’s property tax up at rates that they cannot afford. … So that instead of being reactive we can actually be evaluative, and do something that can benefit our citizens not just in the short term but on an ongoing basis.” An interim legislative committee would look into the issue over the summer, he noted.
Currently, local government property tax collections are held to a maximum increase of 3% each year, plus allowances for new construction, annexation, and any “foregone” increases not taken in previous years. This bill would set a flat 4%, not allowing any adjustments for any of those factors.
“I have some concerns about this,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “I don’t think we have a complete picture even yet as to what the body across the rotunda will work with us on. ... This may be the only vehicle we have to deal with this issue, I don’t know. But to me, by extending it to three years, that just takes the foot off the pedal to have any reason to try and resolve it.”
Winder said other steps need to be taken this year. “I don’t know how much confidence I have in that occurring in a short time frame,” he said. “The three years, that becomes very punitive I think to areas like the Treasure Valley that are growing. … This really doesn’t grant property tax relief, it just limits the amount of spending. No one’s going to get a tax reduction by this occurring.”
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said, “Does this really provide the avenue to get to our objective, which is to provide meaningful tax relief particularly for homeowners? I don’t think it does.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said the bill would do nothing to stem the shift of the property tax burden from commercial to residential property, due to skyrocketing residential values.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, spoke in support of the bill. “Four percent, as has been mentioned, won’t necessarily reduce folks’ residential property tax, but it’ll at least slow down the increase,” he said. “I feel that this gives us a time-out, slowing down at least.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, “I worry this is the wrong diagnosis for the problem.” Other moves would address the shift to residential properties, he said. “For whatever reason, we haven’t been able to move forward on those.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, explained his "no" vote. "We are elected by the same people who elect city councils and county commissioners," he said. "Most of them ... are trying just as hard as we are."
Several senators said with tax legislation required to start in the House, they felt like they had no way to ensure this bill wasn't the only thing lawmakers do this year on property tax relief, in addition to appointing an interim committee. Said Winder, "We don’t see all the cards on the table when we’re trying to make decisions."
Here’s the full vote breakdown:
Voting yes: Sens. Agenbroad, Bayer, Cheatham, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Lakey, Lodge, Martin, Rice, and Souza.
Voting no: Sens. Anthon, Bair, Brackett, Buckner-Webb, Burgoyne(Shank), Burtenshaw, Guthrie, Harris, Heider, Hill, Johnson, Jordan, Lee, Lent, Mortimer, Nelson, Nye, Patrick, Stennett, Thayn, Vick, Ward-Engelking, Winder and Woodward.