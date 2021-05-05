The Idaho Senate on Monday killed SB 1111a, a bill that would have clarified rules for by-district city elections but was also amended by the House to move all city elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Then, on Tuesday, the House resurrected its own bill, HB 319, which had been dormant nearly a month, and amended into essentially a new version of SB 1111a. On Wednesday, just before adjourning for a week’s recess, the House voted, 41-21, to pass new newly amended HB 319.
“There were a couple of minor mistakes that needed to be addressed,” Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, told the House Tuesday.
On Wednesday, DeMordaunt said HB 319 is a “voter participation bill” because even-numbered election years have higher turnout.
But critics of the election-year change suggested it would make it more difficult to certify a citizen initiative for city elections, which requires signatures from 20% of voters from the previous election, more than three times higher than statewide standards.
Boise Working Together, a nonprofit that successfully gained ballot status for two city initiatives in 2019, last month sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to oppose the amendment to SB 1111a, which is now included in HB 319. The group argued, by switching to even-numbered election years, which typically see higher voter turnout, without decreasing the required 20% petitioners, an initiative effort would be a “virtual impossibility” in Idaho cities and towns.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.