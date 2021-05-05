Gayann DeMordaunt screenshot

Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, argues in favor of her latest amended city elections bill, HB 319a, in the Idaho House on Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021.

The Idaho Senate on Monday killed SB 1111a, a bill that would have clarified rules for by-district city elections but was also amended by the House to move all city elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Then, on Tuesday, the House resurrected its own bill, HB 319, which had been dormant nearly a month, and amended into essentially a new version of SB 1111a. On Wednesday, just before adjourning for a week’s recess, the House voted, 41-21, to pass new newly amended HB 319.

“There were a couple of minor mistakes that needed to be addressed,” Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, told the House Tuesday.

On Wednesday, DeMordaunt said HB 319 is a “voter participation bill” because even-numbered election years have higher turnout.

But critics of the election-year change suggested it would make it more difficult to certify a citizen initiative for city elections, which requires signatures from 20% of voters from the previous election, more than three times higher than statewide standards.

Boise Working Together, a nonprofit that successfully gained ballot status for two city initiatives in 2019, last month sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to oppose the amendment to SB 1111a, which is now included in HB 319. The group argued, by switching to even-numbered election years, which typically see higher voter turnout, without decreasing the required 20% petitioners, an initiative effort would be a “virtual impossibility” in Idaho cities and towns.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

