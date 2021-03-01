For the third year in a row, the Idaho Senate has killed legislation designed to give Idahoans easier access to birth control. Today, the Senate voted 18-16 against SB 1098, sponsored by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, which would have directed Idaho insurers to cover up to 12-month prescriptions, rather than just three-month, for contraceptives if requested by a doctor and patient. Wintrow worked with anti-abortion groups, including the Catholic Diocese of Idaho and the Family Policy Alliance, to adjust the language in the bill to make sure it didn’t in any way cover abortifacients. Several GOP senators who opposed the bill in the past thanked Wintrow for that and supported it this time. But others said they still weren’t convinced.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said Wintrow “went out of her way” to satisfy concerns, but Souza said she still wouldn’t support the bill. “We have telemedicine, we have delivery,” she said, “we have all kinds of other options.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, urged support fort the bill, which she said would “allow consumers to have a ready supply of necessary medications.”
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said, “I appreciate the work of the senator from District 19 on this bill to remove those items that would be something I could not support. … I am in support of this bill.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “This is simply a women’s health issue, and I really believe it’s time we look at this in those terms and pass this.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said, “I have opposed this bill for the last two years, and I do realize that it has been changed somewhat. … However we do have a medicine prescription overdose problem and I think this is a foot in the door for allowing more prescriptions to be pushed off for a longer period of time. I believe the accepted standard of practice is about 90 days for a prescription, and this is way above that.”
The bill was sponsored by former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, both last year and the year before. Two years ago, the Senate Health & Welfare Committee refused even to introduce it; at the suggestion of opponents, Buckner-Webb lowered the 12-month period to six months last year, but the bill then died in the full Senate on a 13-20 vote.
Wintrow said, “All it does is it extends accessibility to prescription contraception.” She said she checked both with Idaho insurers and the state Board of Pharmacy, and they had no objections to the bill.
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, noted that the Veterans Administration did a study and found that moving from three- to 12-month prescriptions for contraceptives could save millions of dollars, by averting unintended pregnancies among patients who forgot to renew their prescriptions. “It’s a pretty good deal, and I’m going to be in support of this,” he said.
Wintrow noted, “Right now, contraception is 100% covered as a preventive medication in health insurance plans. This is not extending that. It’s just letting people get the prescription for a little bit more time. … It increases that accessibility, that’s all that it does.”
In the 16-18 vote that killed the bill, the “no” votes came from Sens. Anthon, Bayer, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Harris, Heider, Lakey, Lent, Lodge, Rice, Riggs, Souza, Thayn, Vick and Zito.