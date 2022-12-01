Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, left, in his office at the state Capitol with, at center, Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris and, at right, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, as they take a break Thursday from calling in senators one by one to discuss committee chairmanships and assignments.
Despite huge turnover in the Idaho Senate, Senate Republicans kept their entire same leadership team in place during contested caucus elections that ran late into the evening on Wednesday.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, was reelected to a second term, turning back a challenge from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. Winder then was unanimously elected Senate president pro tem by the entire Senate on Thursday morning during the chamber’s organizational session, though 19 of the 35 senators in the chamber are new.
Winder said he wasn’t surprised. “The strategy we took from the very beginning was keep our leadership team together,” he said, “because of the stability. There are going to be plenty of opportunities for new people.”
However, Den Hartog, who had chaired the Senate Transportation Committee, lost that chairmanship on Thursday and won’t be chairing any committee this year.
“It’s the pro tem’s choice of who the chairmen are,” Winder told the Idaho Press Thursday. “It had nothing to do with her running, and anybody can run for leadership that wants to.” He said, “There were just some extenuating circumstances that I have not decided to ask her to be a chairman this year.”