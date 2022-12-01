Senate leadership full

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, left, in his office at the state Capitol with, at center, Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris and, at right, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, as they take a break Thursday from calling in senators one by one to discuss committee chairmanships and assignments.  

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Despite huge turnover in the Idaho Senate, Senate Republicans kept their entire same leadership team in place during contested caucus elections that ran late into the evening on Wednesday.

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, was reelected to a second term, turning back a challenge from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. Winder then was unanimously elected Senate president pro tem by the entire Senate on Thursday morning during the chamber’s organizational session, though 19 of the 35 senators in the chamber are new.


