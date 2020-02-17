Amid much praise for Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, the Senate Judiciary Committee this afternoon unanimously approved her “ban the box” bill to give previously incarcerated job applicants in Idaho a chance at employment, rather than being eliminated simply because of their criminal records before they even broach their qualifications. At an emotional hearing on Buckner-Webb's bill, formally dubbed the "Fair Chance Employment Act," former prisoners, business owners, parents, lawyers, advocates and more testified in favor of the bill.
Seventeen people spoke in favor of the bill; just one, Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, spoke against it. He said when he managed a factory in Massachusetts, he wouldn't hire any ex-felons for fear they'd steal the razors the factory manufactured.
Buckner-Webb told the Senate panel that 95% of Idaho's prison inmates eventually are released back into Idaho's communities, but they struggle to provide for their families, pay their fines and get housing for lack of employment -- a major factor in recidivism. "One out of every five people in Idaho has a former criminal conviction," said Buckner-Webb, D-Boise. "Access to the workplace is key."
"This is where the fair chance employment legislation comes in," she said. "It removes the initial barriers that people with criminal convictions often face when trying to get a job: The question, are you a felon?"
Among those supporting Buckner-Webb's bill was committee Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, who said Buckner-Webb has been responsive to input from him and others over the past two years, and the bill as she's crafted it works for people, families and businesses alike.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, praised Buckner-Webb's "incredible work on this issue," and her "dogged tenacity in bringing this."
The bill, SB 1318, now moves to the full Senate. It needs to pass both there and in the House and receive the governor's signature to become law. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.