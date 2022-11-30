While Idaho House and Senate Republicans will vote on their leadership positions for 2023 at caucuses this evening, House and Senate Democrats held their caucus votes last night, and have elected Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, as the new Senate minority leader; and reelected Rep. Ilana Rubel. D-Boise, as House minority leader.
Here is the minority caucuses' full announcement on its leadership votes:
Idaho’s Democratic lawmakers selected their leadership on Tuesday, November 29
House members elected Rep. Ilana Rubel (Boise) as House Minority Leader, a position she has held since 2019. Rep. Lauren Necochea (Boise) will remain Assistant Minority Leader, a position she has held since 2020. Rep. Ned Burns (Bellevue) was elected Minority Caucus Chair for the first time. Burns replaces Rep. Sally Toone (Gooding) who did not run for reelection.
“I'm extremely honored to be selected by my caucus to undertake the critical role of Caucus Chair,” Burns said. “I learned a tremendous amount under the previous chair and my former seat mate Sally Toone. I'll continue to ensure that our caucus has legislative success, that we advocate on behalf of all Idaho families and for Idaho values.”
In the Senate, Sen. Melissa Wintrow (Boise) replaces Sen. Michelle Stennett (Ketchum) as Senate Minority Leader. Stennett did not run for reelection after 12 years of service. Rep. James Ruchti (Pocatello), who was elected to the Senate in November and will be sworn in as District 29 Senator on December 1, was elected Assistant Minority Leader. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking (Boise) was elected Minority Caucus Chair, a position she has held since 2020.
“I appreciate my colleagues’ support for Senate leadership,” Ruchti said. “We have many challenges ahead of us in the upcoming session and I am ready to get to work to better the lives of working families throughout Idaho.”
“I’m honored to serve as the Senate Democratic leader,” Wintrow said. “It’s a responsibility I take seriously. I will continue to work hard to collaborate on meaningful solutions that address the needs of the people of Idaho such as quality public education, lowering property taxes and protecting access to public lands.”
All lawmakers will be sworn in Thursday Dec. 1 at the Capitol.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.