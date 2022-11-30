Melissa Wintrow

Melissa Wintrow 

While Idaho House and Senate Republicans will vote on their leadership positions for 2023 at caucuses this evening, House and Senate Democrats held their caucus votes last night, and have elected Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, as the new Senate minority leader; and reelected Rep. Ilana Rubel. D-Boise, as House minority leader.

Here is the minority caucuses' full announcement on its leadership votes:


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments