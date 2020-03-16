Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, asked the Senate to hold SB 1277a, the House-amended property tax bill, for one day, and the Senate agreed. “I have asked for some additional information on the amendments that I need, so everybody can look at that, so we can know with confidence what this bill does as amended,” Rice said.
That's the bill that Rice originally sponsored to require a standard form to be used to apply for the homeowner's exemption. The House amended it into a bill that increases the homeowner's exemption from $100,000 to $112,000, funding the increase by cutting $32 million from the budgets of counties and other local government agencies, cutting first from the new construction roll and then from the base budget.
Now, the Senate is suspending its rules and taking up and passing more appropriation bills.