The Senate has agreed unanimously to have SB 1416, the Senate bill to increase the homeowner's exemption from property taxes and restore inflation indexing, hold its place on the Senate calendar. But it has taken up SB 1417, the Senate GOP leadership-backed bill to increase both the income eligibility threshold and the amount of the "circuit breaker" property tax subsidy.
"Idahoans should never be taxed out of their homes," declared Senate GOP Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley. "This piece can't wait - it shouldn't wait," Anthon said.